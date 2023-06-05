Wet conditions led to a three-vehicle pileup May 31 on I-275 involving a sedan, a city of Largo firetruck and a Sunstar ambulance.
No one was injured in the accident, which occurred just south of 54th Avenue North.
A Florida Highway Patrol report said a Toyota Corolla driven by a 39-year-old man from West Palm Beach was northbound on I-275 in the outside lane about 3:35 p.m. when it hydroplaned into the center lane and struck the northbound firetruck. The Corolla then careened to the shoulder and collided with the rear of the ambulance, which had been stopped along the outside shoulder of the interstate.
The truck was driven by a 30-year-old man from Largo. The ambulance was driven by a 23-year-old man from St. Petersburg. All three vehicles came to rest along the outside shoulder of the highway.