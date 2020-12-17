Hollins High School student charged with threatening a shooting

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 14-year-old student at Hollins High School in St. Petersburg Dec. 16 for threatening a mass shooting at the school.
Detectives say the teen posted written threats to an anonymous Instagram account the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 16, and was arrested at 10:18 p.m. at his home in St. Petersburg.
According to investigators, school resource deputies were contacted about Instagram postings that appeared to target Hollins High School. One post depicted an AK-47 assault rifle with the caption “What up Dixie” and the hashtag #bullseye. The second post was a picture of the front of Hollins High School with the caption “Wouldn’t go to school tomorrow.” A third posting showed two AR-15-style rifles with the caption “Can’t wait to use those.”
Detectives began to investigate the posts that appeared under the anonymous username, “ano.nymousshooter.” Working with the social media platform, investigators obtained the phone number used to create the anonymous account and learned it was linked to the 14-year-old. Tampa Bay Newspapers does not release the names of juveniles.
Detectives located the teenager at his home just hours after he posted the threats to Instagram. During an interview with investigators, the teen reportedly admitted to posting the images, which were downloaded from the internet. Detectives confirmed that the teen does not have access to any firearms and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school.
According to a statement in the press release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to keeping our schools, our children, and our community safe. Any person with information on this threat or other threats like it, are asked to notify the sheriff’s office immediately at 727-582-6200. “Always remember if you see something, say something.”