Out-of-control vehicle lands on Clearwater fire hydrant

CLEARWATER — The southbound lane of Landmark Drive remained closed Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash damaged a fire hydrant causing a hole to form in the roadway due to a water leak.
According to Clearwater police, Daniel Rosinski, 19, was traveling southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban about 1:45 a.m. June 14 when he lost control of the vehicle and it left the road.
The Suburban flipped, ejecting the driver. Police say witnesses found Rosinski in the roadway in several inches of water. He was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle landed on top of a fire hydrant. Damage to the hydrant caused a water leak and a hole formed in the road. A large amount of dirt ended up on the roadway, causing Landmark Drive at Meadow Hill Drive to be closed in both directions.
Police say speed and impairment may be factors in the case.