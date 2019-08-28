SUV pulled from Tampa Bay, no signs of driver

Florida Highway Patrol says crews removed a 2006 Saturn SUV from Tampa Bay Wednesday morning; however, no occupant(s) have been recovered.
FHP reported it was investigating a two-vehicle crash at the 34 milepost, southbound, on the Howard Frankland Bridge about 8:18 a.m. Aug. 28. All lanes were closed; however, as of about 10:50 a.m., two inside lanes of southbound I-275 were open. At that time, crews were working to recover a submerged SUV.
FHP troopers provided an update to their continuing investigation about 1:18 p.m. and cautioned that details are subject to change as additional evidence is uncovered.
Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347).
Latest information from FHP says a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Wilson Dennis Rowland, 30, of Tampa had been traveling southbound on I-275 in the inside lane near the 34 milepost about 7 a.m. A 2016 Saturn SUV, driver unknown, was traveling southbound on I-275 at a high rate of speed, overtaking the truck.
The Saturn then began to tailgate the truck before making a lane change to the inside center lane. The truck then made a lane change in front of the Saturn.
Troopers say the Saturn made another lane change back to the inside lane and attempted to pass the Ford truck. As the Saturn was attempting to pass, the truck made another lane change into the path of the Saturn.
As a result, the rear left side of the truck collided with the front right side of Saturn. Post-impact, the truck rotated counter-clockwise into the center concrete wall while the Saturn was redirected to the outside shoulder, rotating clockwise and overturning multiple times.
The truck came to final rest northbound and blocking the inside center and outside center lanes of southbound I-275. The Saturn collided with the outside concrete barrier, traveled over the wall and into Tampa Bay.
The SUV has since been removed from the water; however, as of about noon, no signs of any occupants have been found. Troopers say Rowland was uninjured.
Revised to add updated information.