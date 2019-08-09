PINELLAS PARK — Police are investigating a death that occurred after a go-kart crash Aug. 8 at the Showtime Speedway, 4398 126th Ave. N. in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park police responded to the racetrack about 10 p.m. after receiving a call for help. Officers were told that two gas-powered go-karts had been racing down the closed drag strip, when one of the karts struck a guardrail.
The operator, later identified as Jesse Williams Outlaw, 29, of Clearwater was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg where he later died.
Police say Outlaw and an unidentified person had unlawfully entered the Showtime Speedway from Ulmerton Road, crossing on a small patch of grass. The two then began racing from north to south on the western lane of the drag strip. Police say when the two turned around and began racing back to the south, Outlaw failed to see the guardrail across his lane of travel and crashed into it.
Police say he was not wearing a helmet. The go-kart was not equipped with a safety harness.
Due to the circumstances of the case, police initiated a traffic homicide investigation in coordination with the State Attorney’s Office. Police interviewed and released the second go-kart operator, who was uninjured.
The investigation continues.