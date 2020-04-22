Pinellas deputies say group home caretaker attacked by resident

SAFETY HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 38-year-old Safety Harbor man just after midnight April 22 after he attacked the caretaker of a group home where he was living.
Erich Perry was booked into the county jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder. No bail was set.
Deputies responded to a call about a stabbing at the Pine Street home about 11:41 p.m. on April 21. When deputies arrived they found Lisa Beckford, 51, suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper left arm. She told deputies the suspect was a new resident of the group home where she works and lives.
Deputies located Perry a short distance away and took him into custody.
Deputies say Beckford told them she was on lying down on the couch when Perry began to stab her. She said she had struggled with Perry and he fled.
According to deputies, when interviewed, Perry admitted he was trying to stab Beckford in the neck and kill her.
Beckford was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.