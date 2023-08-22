CLEARWATER — An Oldsmar man died Aug. 18 after he committed petit theft and then ran into the southbound lanes of 49th Street North, where he was struck and killed by a pickup truck, police said.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the roadway in front of 13900 49th Street North in unincorporated Clearwater about 9:52 a.m. They said Jesse Chilson, 37, was walking southbound on the sidewalk when he allegedly committed the crime then ran eastbound into traffic.
A Ford F150 truck driven by Thomas Polski, 76, of Palm Harbor, was southbound on 49th Street when Chilson ran into its path, authorities said.
No details of the petit theft were disclosed.
Chilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Polski was uninjured.