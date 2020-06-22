DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say a 38-year-old Dunedin man died at a local hospital after a crash that occurred about 9:45 a.m. June 22 near 1750 Main St. in Dunedin.
Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team say Josue Vega-Rodriguez was traveling westbound on Main Street on a 2014 Harley Davidson. Larry Smith, 79, of Clearwater was traveling eastbound.
Deputies say Smith made a left turn to enter a parking lot and traveled into Vega-Rodriguez’s path and the vehicles collided.
Vega-Rodriguez suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Northside Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Smith was not injured.
Investigators say speed or impairment do not appear to be factors in this case.