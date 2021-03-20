CLEARWATER — A 45-year-old man from Woodstock, Illinois died at the scene of a crash that occurred March 19 on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater.
According to Clearwater police, Michael Patte was walking south across Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just west of Lake Avenue when he was struck by a F-250 truck traveling westbound.
Police say Patte was wearing dark clothing and crossing the roadway outside a crosswalk.
Police identified the driver of the F-250 as Trent Duttry, 22, of Clearwater. They say Duttry remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.