Clearwater man facing weapons, drug charges

CLEARWATER — Clearwater police detectives arrested a 30-year-old man on weapons and drugs charges.
Godfrey Flavius, who was arrested May 25, faces 21 felony charges. He was being held on more than $500,000 bond in the Pinellas County Jail.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for 1974 N. Betty Lane after receiving information that Flavius was allegedly selling narcotics out of that location, police said.
Authorities said 12 weapons, several high-capacity magazines and almost 500 rounds of ammunition were found, along with fentanyl, crystal meth, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, MDMA and other drugs.
Flavius was charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl, armed trafficking in crystal meth, operating a drug house, four counts of sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a park, four counts of sale of crystal meth within 1,000 feet of a park and possession with intent to sell cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and alprazolam.
“When you see this kind of weaponry, I feel fortunate our Special Weapons and Tactics team was able to accomplish serving this search warrant without anyone getting hurt,” Police Chief Dan Slaughter said. “Drug dealers not only poison our neighborhoods but are a significant contributor to violent crime.”