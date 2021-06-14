TREASURE ISLAND — A 52-year-old man died at a local hospital from injuries he received when he was struck by a vehicle about 9:50 p.m. June 13 in front of 10182 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island.
According to investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Grazer, 52, was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan traveling southbound on Gulf Boulevard in the curb lane. Daniel Wells was crossing Gulf Boulevard from east to west, outside a designated crosswalk, when he was struck with the front passenger side of the Caravan.
Wells suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was later died.
Deputies say Grazer remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this case.