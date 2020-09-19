ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred about 4:13 a.m. Sept. 19 at the 4Play Gentlemen’s Club, 10387 Gandy Blvd. in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
According to detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit, deputies responded to the gentlemen’s club in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim deceased in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives say the suspect fled the location.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.