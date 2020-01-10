Hospital patient jailed for false report of a bomb

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 53-year-old Clearwater man about 11:11 p.m. Jan. 9 for making a bomb threat at a local hospital.
Warren Eugene Scudder was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with making a false report of a bomb, which is a felony. Bail was set at $10,000.
According to Clearwater police, Scudder was a patient at Morton Plant Hospital and had been medically cleared when he called in a bomb threat using his cell phone.
Scudder reportedly told officers he had been drinking all day and went to the emergency room for chest pains. He said he was upset because the doctors checked him out and released him when he thought something was wrong with him.
Police say this isn’t the first time Scudder has been arrested for making a false bomb threat. He was arrested in February 2014 on the same charge. In that case, he reportedly became angry when he had to wait for treatment. He used an in-house telephone to be connected to the switchboard and told the operator there was a bomb in the hospital.
Police say he spent time in prison for the 2014 incident.