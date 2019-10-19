Charges filed in Pinellas Park fatality crash

PINELLAS PARK — Police charged a 28-year-old Seminole woman with vehicular homicide, and hit and run with property damage in connection with three crashes that occurred on Oct. 19.
Pinellas Park police responded to a call about a vehicle involved in two separate crashes about 10:10 a.m. While officers were attempting to locate the vehicle, the driver ran a red light at the intersection of 66th Street and 70th Avenue causing a third crash, which involved a fatality.
Police say the first crash Katlynn M. Smith was involved in occurred near Starkey and Bryan Dairy roads, which she fled without stopping. The victim of the first crash then followed Smith, who reportedly drove recklessly along Bryan Dairy Road.
Police say Smith struck a second vehicle, which was stopped for a red light at the intersection of Bryan Dairy and Belcher roads. No injuries were reported in either of those crashes.
The victim from the initial crash then called police to report Smith’s reckless driving.
Police say Smith drove through a red light at 66th Street and 70th Avenue crashing into the driver side door of a vehicle driven by Kanh Kim Nguyen, 53, of Largo.
Nguyen died from injuries suffered in the crash. Smith suffered serious injuries and is in custody at a local hospital.
Florida Highway Patrol investigated the first crash, which occurred about 10 a.m. on County Road One north of 98th Avenue North. Troopers charged Smith with improper lane change and leaving the scene of a crash.