Oldsmar man arrested in connection with counterfeit electronic cigarettes, nicotine pods, detectives say

OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 46-year-old Oldsmar man about 5:54 p.m. Aug. 9 in connection with selling counterfeit electronic cigarettes and nicotine pods.
Tawfik Nabil Soliman was booked into the county jail on two counts of forging and counterfeiting private labs. Bail was set at $5,150. He was released on surety bond about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 9.
Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation in July after receiving information from an investigator with JUUL Labs Inc. in San Francisco, California, who told them that someone was selling counterfeit electronic cigarettes and nicotine pods on the cellular phone app, “offerup.com.” The investigator said the products were labeled as JUUL merchandise and were confirmed as being counterfeit.
Detectives say after being informed by JUUL Labs, they were able to identify Soliman as a suspect.
Detectives say Soliman sold counterfeit JUUL products to an undercover detective on Aug. 9 and was taken into custody. In an interview with detectives, Soliman reportedly admitted purchasing the items directly from China and selling them for a considerable profit.