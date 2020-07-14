Investigators search for clues in Clearwater storage facility fire

CLEARWATER — Clearwater fire investigators, along with Clearwater police and representatives from the state fire marshal's office headed to the scene of a storage facility fire at 1303 N. Myrtle Ave. on Tuesday morning to determine the cause.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel responding to the call just after 9 p.m. July 13 encountered heavy flames that were catching nearby trees on fire and sending embers toward houses located to the east of the business, according to a media release.
The fire quickly grew to three alarms and firefighters from Safety Harbor, Dunedin, Largo and Palm Harbor also responded. Firefighters, along with officers from the Clearwater police, evacuated about a dozen homes as a precaution; however, quick work by firefighters helped keep the fire from spreading to nearby houses.
Fire & Rescue reports that 18 storage units were destroyed and multiple other units were damaged.