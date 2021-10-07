PINELLAS PARK — A 63-year-old man died at a local hospital from injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle about 8 p.m. Oct. 6.
Pinellas Park police responded to the crash on U.S. 19 North at Mainland Boulevard where they found the man, later identified as Gary Boisvert. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police say the vehicle that struck Boisvert left the scene and is described as a white compact sedan or hatchback with heavy front-end damage.
Investigators determined that Boisvert was crossing Highway 19 North in the crosswalk against the "Do Not Walk" signal. Boisvert was traveling in a wheelchair under his power.
Police say the suspect vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 19 and increased its speed as it approached a yellow light at the intersection. The suspect vehicle struck Boisvert and the wheelchair, and then fled the scene without rendering any aid or notifying law enforcement.
Over the last week, the Pinellas Park Police Department has investigated two hit and run crashes involving serious injury or death. The department encourages anyone involved in a traffic accident to remain on the scene and immediately notify the appropriate law enforcement agency, required by Florida state statute.
The second crash being investigated occurred on Oct. 3, about 7 a.m. at 34th Street North and 62nd Avenue. The female pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk located at the intersection when she was struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian involved sustained life-threatening injuries and the vehicle fled the scene. The suspect vehicle for this case was described as a gold car, possibly a Toyota.
Police Park police is asking the community to assist with identifying and locating the vehicles and drivers involved in both cases. Anyone with information on either crash is asked to contact Pinellas County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.