Law agencies target DUI, BUI this holiday weekend

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies along with other local law enforcement agencies are joining together this Fourth of July weekend to conduct special operations meant to prevent people from driving and/or boating under the influence.
Sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, along with police from Kenneth City, Gulfport, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tarpon Springs Police will conduct a DUI Wolf Pack from 7 a.m. Saturday, July 2, through 5 a.m. July 3.
The same day, July 2, Marine Unit deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will partner to conduct Operation Dry Water starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through midnight.
Operation Dry Water is a national campaign, launched in 2009 by the National Association of Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the United States Coast Guard. It is regarded as a highly successful effort to draw public attention to the hazards of Boating Under the Influence of alcohol and drugs.
Operation Dry Water is part of the sheriff’s office commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with boat crashes involving speed, aggressive driving and impaired operation of vessels (boats). The wolf pack operation is part of the sheriff’s efforts to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.
The goal of both is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle or vessel (boat) while under the influence of alcohol, chemical or controlled substances.
This year’s Fourth of July wolf pack is dedicated to the memory of Deputy John R Kotfila Jr. with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who was killed by a drunk driver on March 12, 2016.
For more information regarding Operation Dry water, visit: https://www.nasbla.org/operationdrywater/home