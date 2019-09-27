DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash with injuries to a motorcyclist that occurred about 7:57 p.m. Sept. 26 at 1761 Main Street (State Road 580) in Dunedin.
According to deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team, Natalie Borgh, 31, of Holiday was driving a 2019 Honda Accord westbound in the designated left turn lane of Main Street, preparing to make a left turn into the shopping plaza at 1761 Main Street.
At the same time, Joseph Anthony Camerieri, 55, of Dunedin was driving a 1980 Honda C70 motorcycle eastbound in the center lane of Main Street.
Borgh reportedly told deputies she was waiting for traffic to clear before turning into the plaza. Borgh said she believed the roadway was clear, as she turned left, across the eastbound lanes. Deputies say she told them she did not see Camerieri in the center lane nor did she recall seeing the motorcycle's headlight.
Camerieri told deputies he saw the Honda Accord begin to turn left in front of him. Camerieri also told them he had flashed the high beam of his headlight multiple times and looked to his right to try to change lanes but there was a vehicle in the curb lane.
Deputies say Camerieri was unable to avoid the crash and was struck by the front of the Honda Accord.
Deputies say Camerieri also told them the headlight to his motorcycle was on at the time of the crash and that it turns on automatically when the engine is running. Deputies say they confirmed the headlight functioned properly, turning on and off with the engine.
Camerieri was transported to the hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening injury.
Borgh and her passenger, Martiwinie Holmes, 44, of Tampa remained on scene with no complaints of injury.
Deputies say neither excessive speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash.