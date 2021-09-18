Oldsmar search warrants net four arrests on drug charges

OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Narcotics detectives arrested four suspects on multiple drug charges Sept. 16 after serving search warrants at two separate residences in Oldsmar.
Detectives began an investigation Aug. 16 after receiving information that twin brothers, Mason and Nicholas Aponte, 20, were selling large amounts of narcotics from their residence in Oldsmar. Detectives then identified two locations associated with the narcotics sales.
Detectives also discovered that Karina Cruz-Nonthe, 19, of Clearwater was selling narcotics from the residence and advertising large quantities of narcotics on her social media accounts.
Detectives served search warrants Sept. 16 at a condominium complex at 133 Sabal Court and an apartment building at 100 Old Village Way in Oldsmar.
Detectives say the following items were located at 133 Sabal Court: 256 grams of powder cocaine, 925 grams of oxycodone, 826 grams of marijuana, 89 grams of MDMA, 45 THC cartridges and assorted gold jewelry.
At the apartment at 100 Old Village Way, detectives found: 67.4 pounds of marijuana, 7.4 pounds of THC wax, 78 grams of Adderall, 180 pounds of marijuana edibles (1,501 individual packages), three pounds of alprazolam (5,534 doses), 3,225 THC cartridges, $31, 639 in cash, AK47 short barrel, short barreled 12 gauge Winchester shotgun, Taurus 9mm, Polymerbo 9mm handgun. Sporter 762 rifle, M11 9mm handgun w/suppressor, M11 9mm handgun w/suppressor, Taurus Public Defender 410 revolver, Smith & Wesson .38 special, short Barreled 12 gauge Marshwood shotgun and a DPMS AR-15.
Detectives say when they were serving the search warrants, they found that Andrew Michael Smith, 24, of New Port Richey also was involved in the operation. Detectives located Smith and found him to be in possession of a pound of marijuana and $17,549 in cash. He was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $13,000. He was released on surety bond at 1:54 a.m. Sept. 18.
Nicholas Antonio Aponte was charged with armed trafficking in oxycodone, trafficking in oxycodone level III, trafficking in cocaine level II, trafficking in MDMA, possession of cannabis, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. He was also being held without bail on charges of violation of probation for trafficking in cannabis, VOP possession of alprazolam, VOP possession of THC oil and VOP possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mason Thomas Aponte was charged with armed trafficking in cannabis, armed trafficking in amphetamines, possession of THC wax, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of alprazolam and trafficking in MDMA. He was also being held without bail on charges of VOP trafficking in cannabis, VOP carrying a concealed firearm, VOP possession of drug paraphernalia, VOP possession of alprazolam and VOP possession of THC oil.
Detectives noted that the Aponte brothers were suspects in a search warrant of a hotel room in Oldsmar last year where sixty-seven pounds of marijuana and nine firearms were recovered, as well as $140,000.
Karina Cruz-Nonthe was charged with two counts trafficking in MDMA, sale and possession of a controlled substance, armed trafficking in oxycodone, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in oxycodone level III, carrying a concealed firearm, two counts of sale or delivery of oxycodone and possession of oxycodone. Bail was set at $449,000.