Clearwater woman charged with child neglect after death of 7-year-old

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 34-year-old Clearwater woman Nov. 15 for child neglect after the death of a 7-year-old boy.
Shantay Belcher was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. No jail report was available as of 1 p.m. Nov. 16.
Clearwater police say Belcher called 911 from an apartment at 1450 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., about 8:45 a.m. Sunday to report that her boyfriend's son, Kyrie Gordon, was unresponsive.
Crews from Clearwater Fire & Rescue tried to resuscitate the boy, who was then taken to Morton Plant Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m.
Detectives say the boy had been unresponsive for 12 hours before Belcher tried to seek help. She reportedly put the boy in a bathtub and left him in cold water for several hours. She checked on him overnight a couple of times and found him still non-responsive.
She called the boy's father, who was at work, at about 8 a.m. when she realized the youngster was not breathing. She did not call 911 until the father came home shortly thereafter.
Detectives said Belcher could not explain why she did not summon medical help and later reportedly said that she should have called 911 sooner.
The Department of Children and Families is also investigating.