Firefighter injured in fatality crash in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — One man was killed and three people were injured in a crash that occurred about 3:23 a.m. Sept. 22 on northbound U.S. 19 at Innisbrook Drive.
Florida Highway Patrol and Palm Harbor Fire Rescue responded to the crash.
According to FHP, a sedan driven by a 53-year-old Tarpon Springs man was stopped at a traffic signal in the inside lane of U.S. 19 when he was struck from behind by a another sedan being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Clearwater.
When Palm Harbor Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, two firetrucks began blocking the left turn lane, inside lane and inside center lane. Troopers say a pickup truck traveling northbound at a high rate of speed then collided with the right side of both fire trucks. Troopers say the pickup continued traveling northbound and struck a lieutenant firefighter who was on foot near the two sedans. The pickup truck then rotated to the outside shoulder and collided with a fire hydrant.
According to troopers, the driver of the pickup truck was a 26-year-old man from Ironton, Ohio. Palm Harbor Fire Rescue reported he was transported to AdventHealth North Pinellas where he later died. Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says the firefighter was transported to Bayfront Health with multiple injuries. FHP reported that the firefighter was listed in critical but stable condition. The drivers for the sedans both suffered minor injuries. According to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, one was transported to Advent Health and the other driver refused transport.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 between Innisbrook Drive and Colonel Boulevard were closed until about 9:40 a.m.