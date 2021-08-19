Largo man jailed for possession of child pornography

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 38-year-old Largo man about 3:40 p.m. Aug. 18 in connection with multiple images of child pornography found on his electronics devices.
Thomas Clark Coffin Jr. was booked into the county jail and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $200,000.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children began their investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an email address that was uploading child pornography.
During the course of the investigation, detectives also received information from the Clearwater Police Department regarding the same email address uploading child erotica. Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Coffin.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Coffin’s residence on Melody Lane in Largo. The warrant was served on July 28. Multiple electronic devices belonging to Coffin were seized from the residence. Detectives say hundreds of child pornography images were located by the Digital Forensics Unit.