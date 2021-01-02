Christmas Eve crash on Belleair Road results in DUI manslaughter charge

CLEARWATER — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 24-year-old Temple Terrace woman about 1:45 p.m. Jan. 1 in connection with a Dec. 24 crash that occurred on Belleair Road in Clearwater.
Shaquira Agosto was booked into the Pinellas County jail and charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving with suspended or revoked license (felony causing injury or death). Bail was set at $50,000.
Troopers say Agosto was driving a sports utility type vehicle traveling westbound on Belleair Road, west of South Lake Avenue about 8 p.m. For some unknown reason, she failed to maintain control of the SUV, which entered the eastbound lane and collided nearly head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old Clearwater man.
The driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash. Agosto received serious injuries, according to a press release.