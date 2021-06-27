Task force investigating shooting by St. Petersburg police officer

ST. PETERSBURG — Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are scrutinizing an officer-involved shooting that occurred June 26 in the city of St. Petersburg.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred when two St. Petersburg police officers were attempting to locate Austin Brodey Kingos, 23, of St. Petersburg about 3:31 p.m. Kingos was wanted on a misdemeanor charge of violation of injunction for stalking.
Task force investigators say officers Ronald McKenzie and Pavel Kuznetsov were both in uniform traveling in marked cruisers with their emergency lights activated when they arrived at Kingos residence on Third Street where they found Kingos in a vehicle outside the residence.
Investigators say the officers identified themselves as they tried to make contact with Kingos and take custody of him at the driver’s side door. However, there was a struggle, during which time Kingos pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and fired at the officers. He then fled on foot.
According to investigators, Officer McKenzie fired his agency issued firearm at Kingos and both officers began to chase Kingos on foot. The officers continued to “verbally challenge” Kingos, who eventually dropped his weapon. Kingos was taken into custody at 108th Avenue and Fourth Street.
Investigators say once Kingos was in custody, officers noticed that the man had been shot once in the left leg. They then provided first aid until paramedics arrived. Kingos was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The officers were not injured.
Kingos was booked into the county jail about 11:21 p.m. According to his jail report, his charges include two counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, one count of violation of injunction for protection, one count of violation of injunction against stalking, one count of battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of possession of a firearm during commitment of a felony and one count of resisting an officer without violence.
Officer McKenzie, who is a six-year veteran of the St. Petersburg Police Department, will be placed on paid administrative leave as is standard under the department’s policy. Officer Kuznetsov is a three-year veteran of the department.
About the task force
The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce was created earlier this year to ensure that investigations conducted into law enforcement use of deadly force are thorough, complete and objective. The purpose of the taskforce is to make sure that officer-involved shootings in Pinellas County are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force.