DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say a 16-year-old bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash that occurred about 5:52 p.m. Dec. 16 on County Road One and Country Woods Lane in Dunedin.
According to deputies, Ibrahim Paul of Palm Harbor was crossing County Road One on his bicycle, traveling eastbound from Country Woods Lane when a vehicle struck him.
Witnesses told deputies that the vehicle did not stop or appear to do anything to avoid the crash. Deputies say it is unknown if the driver of the vehicle knew it was involved in a crash.
The vehicle is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with a dark colored soft top. It was last seen traveling southbound on County Road One.
Paul was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital via Bayflight with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies say Paul was not wearing a bicycle helmet, there were no lights on the bicycle, and he was not within a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
If anyone has additional information regarding this crash or the vehicle in question, call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.