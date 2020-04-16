Pinellas deputies make arrest for violation of safer-at-home order

PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 36-year-old St. Petersburg man about 6:10 p.m. April 16 for operating a nonessential business in violation of the safer-at-home order.
Galen Trent Wood, owner of Kitchen Table Games, 9600 66th Street North, Suite E in Pinellas Park, was booked into the county jail on one charge of operating a nonessential business and one charge of traveling to operate a nonessential business. Bail was set at $500.
According to deputies, response teams were called to the business on multiple occasions, after receiving complaint tips, starting on April 3. Additional tips came in on April 7, 10 and 16.
Deputies say Wood was issued warnings, had become argumentative, and refused to close.
When they went to the business on April 16, they saw it was open and deputies watched employees interact with customers.
Kitchen Table Games is a board and card game store, according to its Facebook page.
Deputies say after seeing the violations, they contacted Wood, who again refused to close his business. He was then taken into custody.