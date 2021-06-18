ST. PETERSBURG — A 54-year-old Largo man died at a local hospital June 18 after his pickup truck crashed into a fence and light pole on State-Road 666 (Welch Causeway) in St. Petersburg.
Florida Highway Patrol said the unidentified man was driving a pickup truck traveling on State Road 595 in the outside lane along the exit ramp overpass leading to SR 666 about 8:55 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle left the roadway, entered the shoulder and collided with a guardrail, curb and traffic sign. The truck then traveled back across SR 666 and onto the outside shoulder where it collided with a fence and light pole.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His passenger, a 55-year-old Largo man, also was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.