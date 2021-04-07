Clearwater police arrest carjacking suspect

CLEARWATER — Police added more charges to a Pinellas County Jail inmate after their investigation tied him to a carjacking that occurred on Jan. 19.
Clearwater police charged Matthew Gordon Uselton, 37, of Largo with carjacking, attempted grand theft auto and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was already in jail on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling. Bail for all charges totaled $164,500.
Police say the carjacking occurred Jan. 19 in the parking lot of Clearwater Mall when Uselton first tried to carjack a woman in front of Costco. But, the victim screamed and ran away.
He then approached a woman in the Pet Smart parking lot as she sat in the driver’s seat of her car. Police say he opened her door at knifepoint and pulled the woman out of the car before fleeing in her vehicle.
Detectives say no one was injured in the incidents; however, they were able to determine that Uselton was a suspect. He was in the county jail on a crime committed shortly after the carjacking.