Fatal Pinellas Park crash leads to woman's 2nd DUI arrest this year

PINELLAS PARK — Police have arrested a 27-year-old Tampa woman on multiple charges in connection with a fatal crash that occurred Dec. 29 at 64th Way and Park Boulevard.
According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records, it was Kaylyn Louise Coston’s second DUI arrest this year.
Coston was booked into the county jail on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, driving with license suspended or revoked involving death, driving with license suspended or revoked involving serious bodily injury and violation of probation for DUI.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash about 12:46 a.m. Dec. 29. According to police, prior to the crash, Coston was observed driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu recklessly and at high speed along Park Boulevard.
A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop her car, but was unable to catch up to it. The deputy located the crash just after it occurred and called for medical personnel and assistance from Pinellas Park police.
Coston had been traveling west on Park Boulevard. Keondrae Miller, 21, of St. Petersburg was driving a 2007 Chevy Cobalt south on 64th Way and had stopped at the stop sign to cross Park Boulevard. Police said Miller pulled out in front of Coston, whose vehicle struck the other car’s driver side.
Both drivers and a passenger in Miller’s vehicle, Javonte Williams, 36, whose residence was not listed, suffered severe injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Miller died at a hospital.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Coston had been arrested by Clearwater police on Jan. 25 on a DUI charge.