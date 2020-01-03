St. Petersburg man accused of burglary and sexual battery

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 59-year-old St. Petersburg man Jan. 2 after he reportedly broke into a home and sexually battered a 72-year-old woman.
Wilbert Stephen Henderson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of lewd and lascivious battery upon an elderly person and one count burglary to an occupied dwelling. Bail was set at $15,000.
Deputies responded to a private residence in unincorporated St. Petersburg about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2 for a reported burglary and sexual battery. The victim told deputies she was inside her home, when a man entered with his pants unzipped and his penis exposed.
Police say the man, identified as Henderson, then forced the woman to the ground and touched her inappropriately. A neighbor heard the woman screaming, and ran over and began banging on the window. Henderson then fled on foot.
A witness followed Henderson and when deputies arrived, they took Henderson into custody.
Detectives say during an interview, Henderson admitted to entering the residence, to placing his hand down the victim's pants, and that his intent was to have intercourse with the victim.
The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.