GULFPORT — A local man has been arrested on charges related to the March shooting of another man in the parking lot of Gulfport Liquors.
Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of the store, at 4918 Gulfport Blvd., about 4 a.m. on March 18 when a vehicle drove by slowly. They said victim approached the vehicle, and the driver opened the window and shot the victim as he stood next to the car.
The victim was shot through the arm and was able to run away as the shooter drove from the scene, authorities said.
Detective Sgt. Thomas Woodman, who led the investigation, said he was able to identify the vehicle the shooter was driving, ultimately leading to the identity of the driver.
At 3:05 p.m. on July 26, police arrested Adrian Morales-Garcia at a residence in the 4600 block of 25th Avenue South.
Morales-Garcia was apprehended as he got into a vehicle that was parked in the street in front of the house. Police said a firearm was recovered from the vehicle in which the suspect had been sitting.
Morales-Garcia was being held in the Pinellas County Jail with no bond on charges of attempted murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.