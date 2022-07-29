Belleair officer, burglary suspects injured in crash

BELLEAIR — An afternoon burglary spree came to a violent end July 28 when a stolen vehicle with five juveniles on board ran a stop sign and collided with a Belleair police cruiser, injuring the officer and almost all on board the stolen vehicle, police said.
A press release from the Belleair Police Department said Officer Allison Daniels, a 17-year veteran, was working a traffic complaint at Cypress Avenue and Mehlenbacher Road at about 3:19 p.m. when she was dispatched to a burglary-in-process call on Eastwood Lane in Belleair.
While she drove west on Mehlenbacher Road in her marked patrol vehicle with lights and siren activated, a silver Kia driven by a 17-year-old male ran the stop sign at Golfview Drive and was struck by Daniels’ cruiser. Belleair officers at the time were responding to multiple 911 calls coming in regarding three burglaries in the town, and the silver Kia was the suspect vehicle.
Two of the juveniles were pinned in the crashed Kia, while three ran from the scene. All were males.
Daniels suffered injuries to her upper body and extremities. Despite the injuries, she assisted in providing first aid to the trapped suspects after the impact.
Two of the juveniles that fled were quickly apprehended by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units, flight operations and patrol deputies. The third eluded law enforcement but has subsequently been identified.
Belleair police did not disclose the names of the juveniles.
Daniels was taken to Largo Medical Center-Indian Rocks, where she was treated and released that night. A press release stated the officer “faces a lengthy recovery process.”
Two of the suspects were taken to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg. Two were taken to Largo Medical Center’s main campus.
The burglaries occurred on Eastwood Lane, the 400 block of Althea Road, and the 600 block of Pineland Avenue. The Kia had been reported stolen out of Kissimmee.
Belleair Police said charges in the case include grand theft auto, burglary, trespassing, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and a probation violation. One of the juveniles had been placed on probation for grand theft of a motor vehicle 24 hours prior to the Belleair incident and is awaiting trial on several other charges.
More than 30 law enforcement officers and first responders assisted in the incident, including the Belleair PD; PCSO’s K-9, flight, dispatch, and patrol operations and the Major Accident Investigation Team; the Florida Highway Patrol; Largo Fire Rescue; Sunstar; and several Belleair civilian employee responders.