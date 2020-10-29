Pinellas detectives investigate inmate death

PINELLAS PARK — A 58-year-old inmate at the Pinellas County jail died about 2:48 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Mid Pinellas Care Center in Pinellas Park.
According to detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit, Mark Dishman of Tampa was booked into the county jail on Dec. 20, 2018 for violating probation. He was transferred to a local hospital on Oct. 8 to treat a pre-existing condition.
Detectives say he was transported to hospice care on Oct. 28.
The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
Detectives say the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.