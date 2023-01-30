A Plant City man has been accused of creating fraudulent deeds to bilk homebuyers and mortgage providers out of $327,000.
Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Economic Crimes Unit arrested Michael Bogsted, 37, a self-employed licensed real estate broker, on Jan. 24 after a four-year investigation.
The investigation began when detectives determined that Bogsted had targeted at least six properties going to tax auctions, that appeared to be abandoned, or were owned by homeowners that could not afford to pay taxes on the property.
Detectives said Bogsted would create fraudulent deeds, fictitious release of mortgages, and satisfaction of mortgages by forging signatures and utilizing fictitious notary stamps. Bogsted would electronically file fictitious deeds via an online real estate transaction website, transferring ownership to various entities in order to obtain control of the property on paper, they said.
According to detectives, Bogsted would then sell the property to an unsuspecting third party or take a mortgage out on the property.
The investigation determined that since January 2019, the minimum amount of cash profit Bogsted received from the six properties was approximately $327,000. The market value of the six properties in 2019 was approximately $1.1 million. He was charged with scheming to defraud and was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.