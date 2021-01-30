CLEARWATER — Police have released the names of a father and son who died at a local hospital from injuries received in a Jan. 29 crash in the 1200 block of Court Street in Clearwater.
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash involving two pedestrians on Court Street just east of Missouri Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The pedestrians were taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with traffic homicide investigators, police say
According to Clearwater police, Christopher Pryor, 37, was pushing his father George Pryor, 59, in a wheelchair as his father pushed a shopping cart across Court Street when they were struck by a 52-year-old woman from Tampa who was driving a Cadillac SUV.