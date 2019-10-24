PINELLAS PARK — A 22-year-old Largo man suffered serious injuries in an Oct. 24 crash that occurred in the 11700 block of southbound U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park.
A Pinellas Park police officer drove up on the crash that had just occurred about 6 a.m. According to police, the crash involved a 2014 Chevrolet Impala that had rear-ended a 2015 Kaitong motor scooter.
Police identified the driver of the Impala as Shane Banfield, 44, of Largo, and the operator of the motor scooter as Diego Alburqueque.
Police say Alburqueque was ejected from the scooter, which caught fire. He was transported to Bayfront Health as a trauma patient and was reportedly in stable condition.
Police say Banfield remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Officers report that there are no traffic signals or intersections in the area of the crash.
They say there are no indications of driver impairment, but investigators are trying to determine if speed or vehicle lighting contributed to the crash.
Pinellas Park police are requesting that anyone that witnessed the crash to contact the department at 727-369-7864.