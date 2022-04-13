Two arrested after road rage incident in Largo

LARGO — Police arrested a 25-year-old Clearwater man and an unidentified juvenile about 11:15 a.m. April 12 after what was described as a “road rage incident” resulted in another 25-year-old man being stabbed in the neck.
Andrew Gaige Armer was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one charge of aggravated battery. Bail was set at $10,000. The girl was charged with one count of simple battery.
The incident began when two vehicles were traveling on Roosevelt Boulevard. The victim went into Tropical Smoothie Café and purchased a smoothie. When he left the business, he found “the other half of the road rage incident prepared to confront him,” according to a media release from Largo police.
Police say the juvenile female began screaming at the unidentified victim, who dumped his smoothie on her, and she spat on him again. Police say Armer then exited his vehicle and stabbed the victim in the neck, causing a two-inch laceration. The victim stumbled back inside the café and collapsed at the front counter.
Armer and the girl attempted to flee the scene, police say, but were stopped by two Largo police officers across Roosevelt Boulevard who heard the disturbance. Back-up officers responded and began assisting the injured man who was transported to Bayfront Medical Center. As of the afternoon of April 12, the victim was reportedly in stable condition.