Largo police seeks suspect in sexual battery case

LARGO — Largo police are seeking help to identify a man wanted in connection with a crime that occurred at a massage business on East Bay Drive.
Police say a black man wearing what appears to be a yellow, gray and black horizontal stripped shirt entered the business about 5:24 p.m. Dec. 8. Police say while inside, the man sexually battered a female victim and stole her money.
Police say the man should be considered dangerous, although there is no indication that he is a threat to the public.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to all Detective Nicole Gulizia at 727-586-7437.