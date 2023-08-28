TARPON SPRINGS — No one was injured Aug. 27 after two Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies fired upon the driver of a vehicle that sped toward them while they were on foot in a Tarpon Springs parking lot.
The Sheriff’s Office said the incident started shortly after 3 a.m., when a Clearwater Police lieutenant saw a gray Dodge Challenger pass him at more than 100 mph on northbound U.S. 19 at Sunset Point Road. He attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, and he didn’t pursue it.
Shortly thereafter, another Clearwater Police officer saw the same vehicle near U.S. 19 and Republic Drive, still speeding at more than 100 mph.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was alerted about the vehicle and two deputies placed tire deflation devices on U.S. 19 near Klosterman Road. The vehicle continued northbound, and deputies eventually located it in the parking lot of a furniture store at 40528 U.S. 19 N.
The deputies entered the parking lot with their emergency equipment activated in an attempt to stop the vehicle and apprehend the driver. Once they were out of their patrol vehicles, the vehicle fled around the building and out of sight.
The deputies did not pursue and remained on foot. Shortly thereafter, around 3:17 am., the vehicle circled back where the deputies were and began driving toward them in a threatening manner.
In fear for their lives, both deputies opened fire, authorities said. The driver was not struck by the gunfire, and neither of the deputies was injured.
The deputies involved are Christian Miller, hired in May 2018, and Nicholas Spicer, hired in September 2020. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is routine in such a case.
The Sheriff’s Office said one person was apprehended. The suspect was identified as Joey Young, 24, who deputies said has an extensive criminal history and was released from prison in February. He had been serving time for armed robbery and drug charges.
Young was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of grand theft auto, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.
The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force is investigating the shooting.