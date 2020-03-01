Pinellas Sheriff’s Office employee fired after DUI arrest

OLDSMAR — A 54-year-old senior administrative assistant at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for DUI about 7:39 p.m. Feb. 29 at Tampa Road and Washington Avenue in Oldsmar.
Lorraine Anne Daly was booked into the county jail. Bail was set at $500. She was released on surety bond at 8:19 a.m. March 1.
Daly has been employed at the sheriff’s office since Oct. 3, 1988. She worked as a senior administrative assistant at the sheriff's office North District Station in Dunedin. However, her employment was terminated immediately following the arrest, per sheriff's office policy.
According to a press release, Daly was involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Tampa Road and Washington Avenue
Deputies say Daly was traveling westbound on Tampa Road, when she swerved to avoid a crash. She then crossed over a cement median and into oncoming traffic.
A second vehicle, traveling eastbound on Tampa Road, sideswiped the passenger side of Daly's vehicle to avoid a head-on collision. Deputies say there were no injuries reported in the crash, but both vehicles were damaged.
Deputies noted that Daly showed signs of impairment by having bloodshot and glassy eyes, unsteady/swaying balance, with a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. Daly agreed to perform Field Sobriety Tests, but performed poorly on them.
Deputies say Daly submitted to a breath sample which indicated she had a BrAC (breath alcohol concentration) of .238/.243. The limit in Florida is 0.08.
Daly was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage.