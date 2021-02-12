Pinellas County deputy charged with domestic battery, false imprisonment

PALM HARBOR — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 11 on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment.
The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 10 at a private residence in Palm Harbor.
Sheriff’s office supervisors began an investigation about 10:15 p.m. Feb. 10 into an incident between Deputy Jared Toro, 23, and his girlfriend, according to a press release.
Detectives learned that late in the afternoon on Feb.10, Toro’s girlfriend confronted him about infidelity. Detectives say an argument ensued while Toro was putting on his uniform and getting ready for work. The argument escalated into a physical altercation during which Toro committed domestic battery by holding the victim against a wall and handcuffing her behind her back.
Detectives say the victim was forced to sit on the floor for several minutes and her movements were restrained by the handcuffs. Toro then removed the handcuffs and left.
Detectives say Toro admitted handcuffing the victim against her will. Physical evidence, including marks on the victim’s arms, and witness statements corroborated the victim’s allegations.
Toro was booked into the county jail at 4:40 a.m. Feb. 11 and released on his own recognizance at 6:13 a.m.
Toro, who has been an employee of the sheriff’s office since May 29, 2018, has been relieved of his position and authority as a deputy sheriff. He was placed on administrative re-assignment in a non-sworn position pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation.