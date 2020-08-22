CLEARWATER — Police have identified the pedestrian who was critically injured when a car struck him just after 8 p.m. Aug. 21 on Court Street in Clearwater.
Clearwater police sent out an update Saturday evening that said the pedestrian had been identified as Timmy Parker, 65, of Clearwater.
Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Court Street just east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Eastbound traffic was shut down in the area during the investigation.
Police said Wayne Spencer, 82, of Cape Coral was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Court Street. The Camry struck Parker as he walked southbound across Court Street. Police say Parker was not in a marked crosswalk.
Parker was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, police said he remained at Bayfront in critical condition.
Spencer remained at the scene. Police say impairment is thought to be a factor on the part of the pedestrian.