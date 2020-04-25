CLEARWATER — Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 45-year-old Clearwater man was critically injured in a crash that occurred about 11 p.m. April 23 on Belleair Road.
Troopers say an unidentified 22-year-old motorist from Clearwater was driving sedan-type vehicle westbound on Belleair Road east of South Haven Drive. The unidentified pedestrian had been sitting in the roadway.
Troopers say the motorist was unable to see the pedestrian and collided with him. They say the pedestrian had tried unsuccessfully to get out of the path of the vehicle. The motorist was uninjured.