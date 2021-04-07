CLEARWATER — A 38-year-old Clearwater man faces charges in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Jan. 27 at Wells Fargo, 2699 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
Clearwater police say Jason Morris wore an oversized suit when he entered the bank, said he had a gun before demanding cash from the teller and leaving the area on foot.
After the robbery, investigators recovered the suit and the bag he had the money in from two nearby trash containers. Police say DNA on the items matched Morris’ DNA. Investigators also determined that Morris had purchased the suit at a local thrift store, using a clothing voucher with his name on it. The third piece of evidence was a video that captured images of Morris taking a bus to the bank.
Police say because Morris is a transient they had a difficult time locating him. But they finally found him and made an arrest at 11:41 p.m. April 6. He was booked into the county jail about 1:02 a.m. April 7 on one count of robbery with a weapon. Bail was set at $50,000.
"Our detectives did an amazing job of collecting evidence and building a case against the suspect," said Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter. "It was just a matter of time before we were able to track him down."