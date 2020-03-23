CLEARWATER — A 62-year-old bicyclist from Gardiner, Montana received serious, but non-life threatening injuries in a crash with a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy that occurred about 9 p.m. March 22 at the intersection of Gulf to Bay Boulevard and Hampton Road in Clearwater.
Deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team say Deputy Jared Toro, 23, was on-duty and driving his fully marked 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, traveling westbound on Gulf to Bay Boulevard, on his way to assist another deputy on a traffic stop.
When Toro approached the green light at Hampton Road, Steven Greninger was crossing Gulf to Bay Boulevard from south to north on his bicycle and traveled into the path of the deputy. Toro attempted to swerve to avoid the bicyclist but struck the rear tire.
Greninger was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Bayfront Health St Petersburg. Deputy Toro was not injured and refused medical treatment on scene.