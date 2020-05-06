CLEARWATER — A 61-year-old bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he collided with a SUV about 9:30 a.m. May 6 on World Parkway Boulevard in Clearwater.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified bicyclist and the 79-year-old driver of a SUV were traveling southbound on World Parkway Boulevard in the On Top of the World retirement community. When they reached the intersection of Ecuadorian Way, the bicyclist attempted a left turn and collided with the passenger side of the SUV.
The unidentified driver of the SUV was not injured.