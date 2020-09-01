ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 1 that a suspect with an active probable cause for arrest for aggravated assault and obstruction had committed suicide.
According to investigators, Ryan Rush, 18, a transient, committed suicide inside his vehicle in an alley behind 1630 49th Street South in St. Petersburg.
Investigators say deputies had developed probable cause for Rush’s arrest stemming from an incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Deputies had been called to the area in the 4600 block of 40th Street North, where a female reported that Rush pointed a firearm at her while she was walking her dog.
When deputies arrived to the scene on Aug. 30, they located Rush seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. As deputies approached the vehicle, Rush fled.
Deputies were able to locate Rush driving the same vehicle in the area of 17th Avenue South and 49th Street South on Sept. 1. A traffic stop was conducted and before deputies could make contact with Rush, he shot himself.
Deputies on scene provided first aid until medics arrived. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.