Seminole man jailed on second degree murder charges

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 33-year-old Seminole man Jan. 13 in connection with the death of a homeless man in unincorporated Clearwater.
Timothy J. Knott was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of second degree murder. No bail was set.
Multiple 911 calls came in about 5:26 p.m. Jan. 9 about an altercation between two men behind the McDonald’s, 3470 Ulmerton Road in unincorporated Clearwater.
When deputies arrived they found Jesse Brian Waller, 36, with serious upper body trauma. He was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. He was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Knott on Jan. 10 and he was taken into custody about 4:14 p.m. Jan. 13. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Administration Building in Largo where he was interviewed by detectives. He was then charged and taken to jail.