TREASURE ISLAND — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred about 9:30 p.m. May 24 at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 120th Avenue in Treasure Island.
According to deputies with the sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Jeffrey Hardman, 31, was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound in the right-hand lane of Gulf Boulevard. Grace Fitzgerald, 13, and a friend were on the west side of the street and attempting to cross.
Deputies say a vehicle traveling northbound in the left-hand lane stopped for the girls, who were running diagonally from west to east outside a designated crosswalk.
Fitzgerald, who is visiting from Ohio, was transported to a local hospital where as of Monday night she was listed in serious condition. Her friend was not injured. Deputies say the girls were headed to a gas station to buy a phone charger.
Hardman remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigators. Deputies said speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.